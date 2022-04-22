Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center sees success in first several months of operation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The fight against financial crime in Texas is underway inside the old downtown Tyler fire station. In its first several months of operation, the new Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center has already intercepted close to $3.5 million. averaging about a half-a-million dollars each month.

“We’ve managed to basically intercept losses in excess of what our two year budget is. At this point that was somewhere around $3.5 million in intercepted funds, and our budget for two years was $2.65. And that’s only January through March numbers.”

Adam Colby, the center’s director and chief investigator, explained how the center ended up in Tyler.

“A legislator down in Harris County proposed a center of this nature, and when they offered it to Houston PD. HPD said, ‘no, this really needs to come up to Tyler.’”

The center is a partnership between the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and the Smith County District Attorney’s office.

Along with card skimming, Colby said they’re also seeing a new way for bad guys to get away with more fuel for less money.

“There’s a new device out there that basically tampers with the pulsars within the pumps, which allows bad guys to steal thousands of thousands of gallons of fuel and pay almost nothing for it.”

Colby said these criminals are often foreign nationals working as organized groups, meaning it’s to the center’s benefit to work with agencies across the state and nation.

“Law enforcement has a really bad habit of territorial jurisdiction with disputes and not wanting to share anything. And that’s the wrong way to attack this, because this is not your local homegrown criminals that we’re dealing with. We’re dealing with criminals that are coming from other nations. And they’re just moving around at will, and they’re committing the same crimes all over the place.”

Looking to the future, Colby said he sees a need for more team members and plans to request more in the next legislative session.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.