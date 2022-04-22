Sulphur Springs man dies in wreck involving pickup, motorcycle on FM 1567

HOPKINS COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - A 29-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of FM 1567 and County Road 2435 in Hopkins County Thursday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The crash occurred near the Como community.

The preliminary crash report shows that Kale Tifft, 43, of Sulphur Springs, was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup west on FM 1567. At the same time, John Mund, 29, of Sulphur Springs, was driving a 2021-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle.

Tifft was stopped at the intersection, and he failed to yield the right of way to Mund’s motorcycle as it entered the intersection, the press release stated. The F-150 struck the motorcycle.

Mund was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated. " Additional information will be released when it is available.”

