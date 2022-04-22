Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sulphur Springs man dies in wreck involving pickup, motorcycle on FM 1567

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - A 29-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of FM 1567 and County Road 2435 in Hopkins County Thursday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The crash occurred near the Como community.

The preliminary crash report shows that Kale Tifft, 43, of Sulphur Springs, was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup west on FM 1567. At the same time, John Mund, 29, of Sulphur Springs, was driving a 2021-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle.

Tifft was stopped at the intersection, and he failed to yield the right of way to Mund’s motorcycle as it entered the intersection, the press release stated. The F-150 struck the motorcycle.

Mund was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated. " Additional information will be released when it is available.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man accused of sex with girl under 14
Thirty-one-year-old Jeffery Joe Hampton and Carlos Hernandez
Boating death sentencing trial day 4: Jury gives Hampton life sentence
Freddie Head (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Smith County man located safe in San Antonio
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Police release name of man found dead in Cedar Creek Lake
Source: KLTV Staff
All lanes of US 69 in Tyler now open again after 3-vehicle wreck

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Students at Tyler's Clarkston Elementary learn animal characteristics on STEAM day
WEBXTRA: Students at Tyler's Clarkston Elementary learn animal characteristics on STEAM day
Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies, April 23-25
Certain emergency preparation supplies can be purchased tax free during sales tax holiday
Thirty-one-year-old Jeffery Joe Hampton and Carlos Hernandez
Boating death sentencing trial day 4: Jury gives Hampton life sentence
Officer ubo with his handler, Officer Lisa Getty
Chapel Hill ISD schools now have K-9 officer patrolling halls