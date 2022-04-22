Shelby County deputy arrests man after chase, collision with sheriff’s vehicle

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Shelby County deputy arrested a 19-year-old man after he led authorities on a chase that resulted in the crash of a sheriff’s office patrol unit Wednesday. The suspect also allegedly struck a vehicle driven by Shelby County sheriff Kevin Windham.

Gary Smith is still being held in the Shelby County Jail on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, abandoning or endangering a child, evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest, and an out-of-county warrant. His total bond amount has been set at $525,000.

According to a press release, an SCSO deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Haslam Strip (U.S. Highway 84) in Joaquin for a defective headlight. However, the driver, who was later identified as Smith, fled in his vehicle.

The chase continued on FM 139 to the East Liberty area and then south of Shelbyville, a press release stated.

As the pursuit proceeded on County Road 1090, one SCSO deputy lost control of his patrol unit on a dirt portion of the road, and his vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet SUV, struck several trees, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated. Deputy Jordan Ford was not injured in the crash.

Smith then allegedly kept going, and Windham staged his vehicle at the intersection of Cannon Cemetery Road (CR 2110) and State Highway 87 in the hopes of heading the suspect off if he traveled that direction, the press release stated. It turned out that Smith did head in that direction, and his vehicle struck Windham’s patrol unit at the SH 87 intersection, causing minor damage.

Smith then headed south on SH 87, and the chase came to an end in the 9000 block of that highway after the suspect turned into a private driveway, the press release stated. Smith allegedly jumped out and fled on foot before an SCSO chased him down and took him into custody.

After the arrest, law enforcement officers learned that Smith had a woman and a 9-month-old baby in the vehicle with him during the chase, according to a story on the Shelby County Today website.

The Center Police Department and Constable Josh Tipton assisted with the pursuit, and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper investigated the SCSO patrol unit crash.

