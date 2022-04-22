Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Report: Production halts on Bill Murray film ‘Being Mortal’ after behavioral complaint

Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted the production of "Being Mortal" after allegations...
Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted the production of "Being Mortal" after allegations of inappropriate behavior against actor Bill Murray.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted production on a film starring Bill Murray following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

According to reports from the New York Times and Variety, the studio issued a letter to cast and crew on Wednesday saying that filming had been suspended due to an unspecified complaint.

The New York Times reports the letter did not provide information on the nature of the complaint but a person working on the production said that the movie was shut down because of inappropriate behavior by Murray.

According to IMDb, Aziz Ansari is the director of the film that is planned to be released in 2023. “Being Mortal” also stars Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

The movie is based on surgeon Atul Gawande’s 2014 nonfiction book “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” according to the online movie database.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man accused of sex with girl under 14
Thirty-one-year-old Jeffery Joe Hampton and Carlos Hernandez
Boating death sentencing trial day 4: Jury gives Hampton life sentence
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Police release name of man found dead in Cedar Creek Lake
Freddie Head (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Smith County man located safe in San Antonio
Source: KLTV Staff
All lanes of US 69 in Tyler now open again after 3-vehicle wreck

Latest News

Financial Crimes Center
Financial Crimes Center
Upshur County Tornado
Upshur County Tornado 1 Month Later
FILE - DeSantis said Florida students will not have oppressive ideologies imposed on them, as...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race
Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya