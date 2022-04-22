Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup near Jasper-Newton county line

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A pickup struck and killed a man on State Highway 62 near the Jasper-Newton county line Thursday night.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the incident, which occurred at about 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

The preliminary report shows that Mitchell Ames, 43, of Call, was driving a 2018 Toyota pickup north on SH 62.

“It is reported that a pedestrian was walking in the center of the road and was struck by the pickup,” the press release stated.

A Newton County justice of the peace pronounced Sherwood Wagner, 60, of Orange, dead at the scene, an update to the press release stated.

Ames was not injured in the collision, the press release stated.

“The investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information at this time,” the press release stated.

