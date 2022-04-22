Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Over 1,600 students networked at The 3rd annual Opportunity fair

Career & Technology center had a variety of tables for students to stop by
Career & Technology center had a variety of tables for students to stop by(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Career & Technology Center held their third opportunity fair where over 1600 students from Tyler High and Tyler Legacy came in buses throughout the day.

Over 80 different business were there at different tables to network with kids, offer internships, and even hire on the spot.

The CTC offers 26 different programs.

Business member informs student
Business member informs student(Sariah Bonds)

They even offer certifications such as emergency medical technician.

Student learns from Business member
Student learns from Business member(Sariah Bonds)

“I think it can show that there’s a lot of jobs you can do with EMT I know that like EMT’s are usually known as like being on the ambulance, but you can also use an EMT in the ER, so these opportunity fairs kind of show like what you can do with your certification and give you like an idea of that,” says second year EMT student at career & technology center.

The Center offers diverse programs of studies such as cosmetology, criminal justice, accounting, business marketing, graphic design, and more.

