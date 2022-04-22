Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Oldest Texas death row inmate executed for officer’s death

In this undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, shows death row inmate Carl Wayne Buntion. Buntion, Texas' oldest death row inmate, faces execution for killing a Houston police officer nearly 32 years ago during a traffic stop.(Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Texas’ oldest death row inmate has been executed for killing a Houston police officer during a traffic stop nearly 32 years ago. Carl Wayne Buntion was given a lethal injection Thursday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby. Buntion’s attorneys had claimed his execution would be unconstitutional, in part because so much time had passed following his conviction. But the U.S. Supreme Court declined to delay the execution. At 78, Buntion was the oldest person Texas has put to death in modern times. He was also the first inmate executed in Texas in 2022.

