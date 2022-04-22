Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches girls, Angelina boys win in KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, the Pineywoods showdown was back for 2022.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown was a return to many norms.

The all-star game pitting the best of Angelina County against the best of Nacogdoches County in girls and boys basketball action was played for the first time in three years.

The game also returned to Lufkin, this time to the newly-built Panther Activity Center, for the first time in five years.

The Nacogdoches County girls picked up where they left off, winning their third straight game over Angelina, 55-46.

The Angelina County boys broke a three-game losing streak in a 78-75 win over Nacogdoches.

In the girls game, Nacogdoches led 17-9 after the first quarter, 34-21 at the half and 46-30 going into the fourth quarter.

Mariah Neal of Douglass led all scorers with 17 points.

Gracee Floyd of Zavalla led her team with 13 points.

In the boys game, Angelina led 23-15 after the first quarter, 43-29 at the half and led 60-59 going into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was an exciting back-and-forth battle that ended when Nacogdoches County couldn’t manage to score on their last possession.

Percy Chavis of Diboll led all scorers with 17 points. Risten Cook of Chireno led his team with 14 points.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

