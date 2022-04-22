Lufkin police looking for fugitive who allegedly stole pistol, knife from vehicles

From the Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating vehicle burglary suspect Terrence “TJ” Bryant Jr., 25, of Lufkin.

With the help of surveillance video, we identified Bryant as the suspect in vehicle burglaries that occurred earlier this week. Bryant broke into vehicles in the 3400 block of Daniel McCall Drive where he stole a 9mm pistol, a knife, and costume jewelry on April 18. He also rummaged a vehicle in the 400 block of Sunset Boulevard on April 19.

We applaud both of these locations for having high-resolution surveillance video that assisted us in identifying Bryant as the suspect.

Bryant has four warrants for his arrest, including one state jail felony offense. Bryant is also wanted on a parole violation stemming from a 2017 case for online solicitation of a minor in which he was sentenced to 8 years in prison in August 2018. He has annual sex offender registration requirements through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Bryant has three previous Angelina County arrests including the online solicitation case. He has also been arrested for burglary of a habitation, traffic warrants, and failure to appear.

Bryant is described as a light-skinned, black male, 6′0, 280 pounds, with green eyes and dark, curly, Afro-style hair that he sometimes dyes a reddish-brown shade. He has tattoos down both forearms that extend to his hands.

Source: Lufkin Police Department (Lufkin Police Department)

If you have information on Bryant’s location, please call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

Bryant should be considered armed and dangerous so if you see him, call us immediately but do not approach him yourself.

