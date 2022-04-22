Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigation underway after discovery of man’s body in Rusk

Police Lights
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk Police Department is investigating reports of a dead body found on Friday.

According to a social media post by the department, the body of a dead male was found in the area of MLK and Dixon. An active investigation is underway and the area of MLK from Center Street to Collins Street is currently blocked off. Residents are asked to avoid this area if at all possible.

The department stated that it does not believe there is any immediate threat to the public at this time.

Additional information will be released when available.

