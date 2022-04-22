Friday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! The morning is starting out cloudy again. Just like yesterday, clouds will begin to clear out after lunch. It will be warm and breezy today with temperatures in the mid 80s and southeast winds gusting to 20 and 20 mph. More of the same tomorrow with morning clouds and afternoon sun. It will continue to be warm and breezy through the weekend. Clouds will increase during the day Sunday with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, especially late in the day. The chance for thunderstorms will increase Sunday night through Monday morning. Thunderstorms will be likely Monday as a cold front moves north to south through East Texas.

