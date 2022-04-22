Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Friday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  The morning is starting out cloudy again.  Just like yesterday, clouds will begin to clear out after lunch.  It will be warm and breezy today with temperatures in the mid 80s and southeast winds gusting to 20 and 20 mph.  More of the same tomorrow with morning clouds and afternoon sun.  It will continue to be warm and breezy through the weekend.  Clouds will increase during the day Sunday with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, especially late in the day.  The chance for thunderstorms will increase Sunday night through Monday morning.  Thunderstorms will be likely Monday as a cold front moves north to south through East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man accused of sex with girl under 14
Thirty-one-year-old Jeffery Joe Hampton and Carlos Hernandez
Boating death sentencing trial day 4: Jury gives Hampton life sentence
Freddie Head (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Smith County man located safe in San Antonio
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Police release name of man found dead in Cedar Creek Lake
Source: KLTV Staff
All lanes of US 69 in Tyler now open again after 3-vehicle wreck

Latest News

Thirty-one-year-old Jeffery Joe Hampton and Carlos Hernandez
Boating death sentencing trial day 4: Jury gives Hampton life sentence
Officer ubo with his handler, Officer Lisa Getty
Chapel Hill ISD schools now have K-9 officer patrolling halls
Downtown Tyler
City of Tyler asks community what they want to see downtown in special survey
‘Caddo Mounds’ and ‘Friends of Caddo Mounds’ held a group meeting to discuss the current...
Caddo Mounds Historic State Site continues rebuild process, Caddo Mounds Grass House