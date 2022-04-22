Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

More sunshine this afternoon. Showers and storms possible Sunday night and throughout Monday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We’ve got another breezy, muggy, and warm day on tap as south winds blow at 10 to 20 mph. Cloud cover will break apart much sooner today which means more sunshine and more 80s as we get into the heat of the day! Skies will remain partly to mostly clear overnight, but early tomorrow morning we will quickly see more cloud cover move back in to start out our Saturday. More sunshine and breezy southerly winds for our Saturday afternoon, then better rain chances return to East Texas late Sunday and throughout Monday as our next cold front slowly pushes through. Some heavy rainfall will be possible at times, and severe threats for Sunday and Monday look quite low for now. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, but overall coverage for these stronger storms will be quite low. Afternoon highs will drop from the middle 80s on Sunday into the lower 70s on Monday, and we just may get a break from the breezy winds for a day or two as we move into the middle of next week.

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips