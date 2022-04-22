Drivers urged to avoid US 59 after 18-wheeler wreck in Moscow area
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County emergency personnel have responded to an 18-wheeler wreck on US Highway 59 in the Moscow area.
According to a post on the Polk County Emergency Management Facebook page, the incident took place on US 59 near the Moscow Cemetery.
“According to DPS, traffic is moving,” the Facebook post stated. “Avoid the area at this time, if possible, and follow instructions of responders on scene.”
