Drivers urged to avoid US 59 after 18-wheeler wreck in Moscow area

Source: Gray News Media
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County emergency personnel have responded to an 18-wheeler wreck on US Highway 59 in the Moscow area.

According to a post on the Polk County Emergency Management Facebook page, the incident took place on US 59 near the Moscow Cemetery.

18 WHEELER INCIDENT ON US HWY 59 N NEAR MOSCOW CEMETERY - April 22, 2022 Emergency responders are working an 18-wheeler...

Posted by Polk County Emergency Management, Texas on Friday, April 22, 2022

“According to DPS, traffic is moving,” the Facebook post stated. “Avoid the area at this time, if possible, and follow instructions of responders on scene.”

