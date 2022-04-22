Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Tyler asks community what they want to see downtown in special survey

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The City of Tyler is partnering up with a design company to remodel and bring in new downtown attractions.

Now the city wants to hear from the community about what they would like to see and experience.

Tyler and Smith County is investing in a design plan on what the downtown area in Tyler could be and might be.

“We’re not staying in our comfort zone, we’re pushing the envelope a little bit and really making sure that the hub of our community downtown is a place for all, and it is a place that’s going to grow with our community,” says Amber Verona, Main Street Director of Tyler.

The City has been working with Tool Design, a design group that specializes in landscape and architecture.

Verona says the first official draft of the design plan will be complete in about six or seven months and then presented to the city council.

A few citizens gave us their insight on what they would personally like to see more of downtown.

“I actually think that we should have less restaurants. I do think that Tyler has a great community of restaurants but I do think that we need a place to sit down and connect with each other that is outside of food, " says Pepita Bailey. who works downtown.

The City has made a community input survey asking for citizens’ opinions as to what they would like to see downtown, what they think should change, and how the city can improve the downtown area.

The city is accepting any and all opinions. Visit downtowntyler.org

