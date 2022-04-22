Chapel Hill ISD schools now have K-9 officer patrolling halls

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Officer Ubo, a K9, is now patrolling the halls at all Chapel Hill ISD campuses.

Chapel Hill Police presented the K9 officer to the school board on Monday, and he started his first day of work on Tuesday.

Ubo is stationed at Chapel Hill High School, but travels across the district to all five schools within Chapel Hill ISD.

His office is with his handler, Officer Lisa Getty.

Officer Ubo roams the halls with his handler. (Sariah Bonds)

“Primarily in law enforcement K9 officers in schools are really a proactive tool and a deterrent, not only for what you would see on tv for drugs and contraband like that, but also for safety of the students on threats that may come into the campus,” said Andrew Whitfield, Chief of Police for ISD Police Department.

Officer Ubo is still considered a puppy and is certified to detect multiple narcotics, THC, as well as prescription and multiple street drugs.

Students greeted Ubo through the hallways on his first day to help him get used to the students.

Officer Ubo relaxes on his break (Sariah Bonds)

He has the responsibility to be able to interact positively with the kids and the administrators, Officer Whitfield said.

