Certain emergency preparation supplies can be purchased tax free during sales tax holiday

Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies, April 23-25
By Christian Terry
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Comptroller’s Office said certain emergency preparation supplies can be purchased tax free during the emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday.

The sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 23 to midnight on Monday, April 25. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

The Texas Comptroller’s Office said these emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

  • Less than $3000
    Portable generators
  • Less than $300
    Emergency ladders
    Hurricane shutters
  • Less than $75
    Axes
    Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
    Can openers - nonelectric
    Carbon monoxide detectors
    Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
    Fire extinguishers
    First aid kits
    Fuel containers
    Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
    Hatchets
    Ice products - reusable and artificial
    Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
    Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
    Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
    Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
    Smoke detectors
    Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Note: Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

  • Medical masks and face masks
  • Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
  • Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare
  • Toilet paper
  • Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
  • Camping stoves
  • Camping supplies
  • Chainsaws
  • Plywood
  • Extension ladders
  • Stepladders
  • Tents
  • Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
  • Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

For more information, click here.

