Caddo Mounds Historic State Site continues rebuild process, Caddo Mounds Grass House

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This evening, ‘Caddo Mounds’ and ‘Friends of Caddo Mounds’ held a group meeting to discuss the current updates on the Caddo Mounds Grass House.

Anthony Souther with the Texas Historical Commission and Caddo Mounds Historic State Site shared the developments of the Caddo Mounds Grass House is progressing.

“We have already been collecting willow. We’ve collected probably almost 7000 linear feet, we should have, hoping we should have way more than we need for the house,” said Souther.

Souther says most of the materials for the new grass house have already been gathered and are ready to be put to use.

“We’ve cut probably just under an acre of switchgrass, which will also go into the building of that structure,” said Souther.

Souther says the public can expect tons of activities when the grass house is up and running.

They will start the building of the grass house on the 5th of July and plan to officially end the project on July the 17th.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.