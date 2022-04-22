Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Caddo Mounds Historic State Site continues rebuild process, Caddo Mounds Grass House

‘Caddo Mounds’ and ‘Friends of Caddo Mounds’ held a group meeting to discuss the current...
‘Caddo Mounds’ and ‘Friends of Caddo Mounds’ held a group meeting to discuss the current updates on the Caddo Mounds Grass House(KTRE)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This evening, ‘Caddo Mounds’ and ‘Friends of Caddo Mounds’ held a group meeting to discuss the current updates on the Caddo Mounds Grass House.

Anthony Souther with the Texas Historical Commission and Caddo Mounds Historic State Site shared the developments of the Caddo Mounds Grass House is progressing.

“We have already been collecting willow. We’ve collected probably almost 7000 linear feet, we should have, hoping we should have way more than we need for the house,” said Souther.

Souther says most of the materials for the new grass house have already been gathered and are ready to be put to use.

“We’ve cut probably just under an acre of switchgrass, which will also go into the building of that structure,” said Souther.

Souther says the public can expect tons of activities when the grass house is up and running.

They will start the building of the grass house on the 5th of July and plan to officially end the project on July the 17th.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carey Pennington (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Missing Tyler woman found, police say
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33
Boating death sentencing trial day 2: Hampton takes stand
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park
Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man accused of sex with girl under 14
Freddie Head (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Smith County man located safe in San Antonio

Latest News

Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man accused of sex with girl under 14
After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, the Pineywoods showdown was back for 2022.
Nacogdoches girls, Angelina boys win in KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
Kilgore College student wins Chevy TrailBlazer in annual giveaway
Kilgore College student wins Chevy TrailBlazer in annual giveaway
Longview ISD says pass or fail, bond will not raise tax rate