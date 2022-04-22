Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Athens woman pleads guilty in bathroom fire incident

Kourtney Dawson, of Athens, plead guilty to a charge of Arson in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson's...
Kourtney Dawson, of Athens, plead guilty to a charge of Arson in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson's court.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens woman has struck a plea deal with a Smith County judge pertaining to a bathroom fire in 2021.

Kourtney Dawson, 24, plead guilty to Smith County Judge Austin Reeve Jackson on Friday to a charge of arson in exchange for five years of deferred adjudication. Dawson was arrested February 5, 2021 on charges of arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Tyler Police Department, Dawson was engaged in an argument with a third party regarding the use of a car. Accusations of infidelity were reportedly made before Dawson set fire to this person’s clothes in a bathtub. An altercation ensued wherein Dawson allegedly brandished a knife, injuring her own self in the process.

Previous reporting:

2 arrested in Tyler for separate bathroom fires

