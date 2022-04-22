Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

All-Saints students present ideas for city improvement to Tyler city officials

Students present ideas to improve Tyler
Students present ideas to improve Tyler((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 8th grade students from All-Saints Episcopal School had the opportunity to present their ideas to improve Tyler to city officials Friday.

“Our Voices for a Better City” was a collaboration between All-Saints and the University of Texas at Tyler. Nine groups of students presented their ideas to an audience of city officials including Tyler Mayor Don Warren, City Manager Ed Broussard, and Deputy Manager Stephanie Franklin at Liberty Hall.

The students have engaged in a semester of design-based work to investigate ways to better the city. UT Tyler students have served as guides for the All-Saints 8th grade students and then worked with city of Tyler officials to develop plans for improvement. Some of the topics include traffic mitigation, services for the homeless, park beautification and programs for animal services

“We want to get a sense of the younger voices in the community to determine what sort of ideas do they have to improve Tyler,” said Dr. Rick Helfers with the University of Texas at Tyler Social Science Department.

Mayor Don Warren said they appreciate hearing the new ideas from young people.

“We get stuck in a rut and we think we are doing everything the right way. We’re not perfect and that is what’s so fun about these young people is you hear the new energy, you hear the new ideas. We heard them and we listened,” Warren said.

Warren said city officials were taking notes through all the presentations so that what the students said was being heard.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man accused of sex with girl under 14
Thirty-one-year-old Jeffery Joe Hampton and Carlos Hernandez
Boating death sentencing trial day 4: Jury gives Hampton life sentence
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Police release name of man found dead in Cedar Creek Lake
Freddie Head (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Smith County man located safe in San Antonio
Source: KLTV Staff
All lanes of US 69 in Tyler now open again after 3-vehicle wreck

Latest News

Tax-free weekend on emergency items
Dasiman Deamon, 29, of Tyler, was arrested April 13 for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old
Source: Gray News Media
Drivers urged to avoid US 59 after 18-wheeler wreck in Moscow area
Kourtney Dawson, of Athens, plead guilty to a charge of Arson in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson's...
Athens woman pleads guilty in bathroom fire incident