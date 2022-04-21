Tyler man accused of sex with 12-year-old girl

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a man accused of having sex with a 12-year-old girl in an encounter set up on Snapchat.

Eduardo Avelar, 25, of Tyler, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was arrested on Monday and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained on Thursday, police were dispatched to a Tyler ISD school in February, where a girl made an outcry, saying Avelar had sex with her two years earlier. The girl told police and counselors they had sex after meeting on Snapchat and then meeting up in Avelar’s car.

Police were able to review Snapchat records and corroborated the girl’s testimony. Police also interviewed Avelar, who admitted to having sex with the victim, though he claimed he did not realize she was that young, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a warrant for Avelar’s arrest on April 8.

