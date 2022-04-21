WEBXTRA: Tyler ISD’s Literacy Bus will offer free books to children

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD’s Literacy Bus made its debut Thursday.

“The Literacy Bus is a collaborative project with the Junior League of Tyler and the community to help ensure that every child has access to free books year-round,” a press release stated. “Students will enjoy a colorful, fun, and interactive environment each time it makes a stop throughout the Tyler ISD community.”

The press release said the goal is to encourage family reading and successful student outcomes.

The TISD Literacy Bus made its first stop at the Dixie Elementary campus, and students went inside to sample the free books. Later, it will go out into the community to offer free children’s books there as well.

The Literacy Bus offers a wide range of books that will appeal to children with different interests. It has several comfortable reading nooks and shelves loaded with hundreds of books.

Click the video above for a glimpse inside the Literacy Bus.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.