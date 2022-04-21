Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Tyler ISD’s Literacy Bus will offer free books to children

Tyler ISD has launched its new Literacy Bus, which will go out into the community to provide free books to children.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD’s Literacy Bus made its debut Thursday.

“The Literacy Bus is a collaborative project with the Junior League of Tyler and the community to help ensure that every child has access to free books year-round,” a press release stated. “Students will enjoy a colorful, fun, and interactive environment each time it makes a stop throughout the Tyler ISD community.”

The press release said the goal is to encourage family reading and successful student outcomes.

The TISD Literacy Bus made its first stop at the Dixie Elementary campus, and students went inside to sample the free books. Later, it will go out into the community to offer free children’s books there as well.

The Literacy Bus offers a wide range of books that will appeal to children with different interests. It has several comfortable reading nooks and shelves loaded with hundreds of books.

Click the video above for a glimpse inside the Literacy Bus.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carey Pennington (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Missing Tyler woman found, police say
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33
Boating death sentencing trial day 2: Hampton takes stand
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park
Jose Pinal (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler man charged in Smith County pursuit that ended with crash
Source: KLTV Staff
Bullard police identify woman killed in April 9 wreck near Brook Hill School

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
All lanes of US 69 in Tyler now open again after 3-vehicle wreck
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Police release name of man found dead in Cedar Creek Lake
Kilgore College car giveaway
WebXtra: Kilgore College student wins Chevy TrailBlazer in annual giveaway
Kilgore College car giveaway
WebXtra: Kilgore College student wins Chevy TrailBlazer in annual giveaway
Darius Reggie (Source: Tyler Police Department)
DPS troopers arrest 3rd suspect in catalytic converter thefts