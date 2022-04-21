Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Silver Alert issued for missing Smith County man

Freddie Head (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 73-year-old man who may be in danger due to his cognitive and physical disabilities.

Freddie Lee Head was last seen leaving his home in the 13000 block of County Road 4173 south of Hideaway Lake at 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release. He was headed to an address in northwest Smith County, but no one was at the residence. It is not known whether he made it there or not.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Head Tuesday morning.

“Mr. Head is driving a maroon 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup bearing Texas license plate BC65734,” the press release stated. “He was last seen driving west on I-20 near Terrell, TX at approximately 9:30 p.mm. last night.”

Head is a white male. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and about 160 pounds, and he has gray hair and blue eyes.

“He is on medication for dementia and a heart condition,” the press release stated. “He does not have his medication with him. He is believed to be in danger due to his cognitive and physical disabilities. A Silver Alert will be issued shortly.”

Anyone with information about Head’s whereabouts should call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

