Rabies and Microchip clinic happening at Tyler’s Fun Forest Park

By Willie Downs
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pet owners looking for an affordable opportunity to have their animals microchipped and treated for rabies can do so today at Fun Forest Park in Tyler.

At 6 p.m., the City of Tyler’s Animal Control department will hold a clinic for the services, charging $10 for a rabies vaccination and $5 for a microchip and registration. Anyone can participate, regardless of where they reside.

All participants are asked to bring cash for payment.

