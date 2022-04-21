Rabies and Microchip clinic happening at Tyler’s Fun Forest Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pet owners looking for an affordable opportunity to have their animals microchipped and treated for rabies can do so today at Fun Forest Park in Tyler.

At 6 p.m., the City of Tyler’s Animal Control department will hold a clinic for the services, charging $10 for a rabies vaccination and $5 for a microchip and registration. Anyone can participate, regardless of where they reside.

All participants are asked to bring cash for payment.

