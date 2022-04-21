Police release name of man found dead in Cedar Creek Lake

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gun Barrel City Police Department has released the name of the 71-year-old man whose body was found in Cedar Creek Lake Wednesday evening.

Interim Police Chief Arnswald said the man has been identified as Vary Sounthivong, of Mabank.

Arsnwald said his officers responded to a request to do a welfare check at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. He added that a concerned citizen called the police and said that a pickup had been left unattended for several days.

Because of where Sounthivong’s body was found, it was in two different jurisdictions, Arnswald said. Sounthivong’s pickup was found at Tom Finley Park, which is Gun Barrel City. The lake is in the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction, so HCSO was called out to the scene as well.

Arnswald said that based on information they received from Sounthivong’s family, he fished in Cedar Creek Lake a great deal. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said because of what Sounthivong had with him, he had gone to the lake to fish.

According to a previous East Texas News story, Sounthivong’s body was sent for an autopsy.

Kemp Fire and Trinidad Fire responded, as well.

