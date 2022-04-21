Plenty of talent on display in girls part of 2022 KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There will be plenty of talent on the court for the girls game at the 2022 KTRE Pineywoods Showdown.

When you look over the rosters for both squads there is plenty of talent that has taken thousands of shots and spent hundreds of hours in the gym through their high school career.

2022 Rosters

The question will be which squad can pull together and be ready to play basketball. Many of the girls are in track or softball season. Those that are not might be enjoying the offseason as the prepare to graduate.

“We will have to see which girls come in ready to play and which ones have been taking it easy since the season ended,” Angelina County coach and Lufkin High School coach SaDale Lamb said. “I am confident. I think we will be okay. We just have to come out and compete. Not sure how much work some of them have done. We will find out on Thursday.”

Nacogdoches has won games in 2019, 2018, 2015, 2014 . Angelina won the games in 2017, 2016, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 and 2009.

“A lot of these girls have made long playoff runs,” Nacogdoches County coach and Woden head coach Lance Taylor said. “They know what it takes to win and compete. It is going to be exciting to watch them play.”

The event starts Thursday April 21 at 6 p.m. at Lufkin High School with the girl’s game followed by the boys. Tickets are $5 and all the money goes to charity.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.