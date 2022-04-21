Pickup stolen in 2014 found in Lake Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A dive team and a towing company joined forces to recover a stolen vehicle from Lake Jacksonville Thursday.

According to a press release, a local fisherman called the Jacksonville Police Department to report that a vehicle had been found in about 25 feet of water near Buckner Dam on Lake Jacksonville. The dam is located off County Road 3108 in Cherokee County.

“A dive team and a towing company were used to remove the vehicle from the lake,” the press release stated. “A 1999 Ford pickup, last registered to an address in Rusk, Texas, was recovered.”

No one was found inside the truck, the press release stated. Investigators located the owner and learned that the truck was stolen in 2014.

“The investigation continues,” the press release stated.

