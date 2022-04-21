Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

At least 1 person injured in 3-vehicle wreck on US 69 in Tyler

North, southbound lanes of US 69 north of CR 490 closed after 2-vehicle wreck
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person was injured in a three-vehicle wreck that occurred on US Highway 69 just north of County Road 490 Thursday morning

According to a press release, the person was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

For a while, both the north and southbound lanes of traffic were closed. Now, one northbound lane and one southbound lane are open to traffic.

“Officials and emergency personnel are still in the roadway,” the press release stated. “Take alternate routes if possible.”

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carey Pennington (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Missing Tyler woman found, police say
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33
Boating death sentencing trial day 2: Hampton takes stand
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park
Jose Pinal (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler man charged in Smith County pursuit that ended with crash
Source: KLTV Staff
Bullard police identify woman killed in April 9 wreck near Brook Hill School

Latest News

Tyler ISD's Literacy Bus will offer free books to children
North, southbound lanes of US 69 north of CR 490 closed after 2-vehicle wreck
North, southbound lanes of US 69 north of CR 490 closed after 2-vehicle wreck
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
WEBXTRA: Longview United Way to reveal fundraising numbers at luncheon
WEBXTRA: Longview United Way to reveal fundraising numbers at luncheon