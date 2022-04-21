At least 1 person injured in 3-vehicle wreck on US 69 in Tyler
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person was injured in a three-vehicle wreck that occurred on US Highway 69 just north of County Road 490 Thursday morning
According to a press release, the person was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
For a while, both the north and southbound lanes of traffic were closed. Now, one northbound lane and one southbound lane are open to traffic.
“Officials and emergency personnel are still in the roadway,” the press release stated. “Take alternate routes if possible.”
