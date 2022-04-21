Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police officers arrested a 32-year-old man who appeared to be under the influence of PCP early Thursday morning after he damaged doors at a grocery store, causing $5,000 worth of damage.

Ronald Tyrone Murphy, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a felony criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30K charge and a misdemeanor public intoxication charge. No bond amount was set for the criminal mischief charge, and his bond was set at $500 for the public intoxication charge.

According to the Lufkin PD media report, the alleged criminal mischief occurred at the HEB grocery store located at 200 S. Timberland Drive. LPD officers were dispatched to the store at 1;15 a.m. Thursday on a disturbance report.

“Murphy appeared to be intoxicated on PCP at the time of his arrest,” the media report stated.

According to the Angelina County Jail website, Murphy has been arrested in that county 52 times. His arrests date back to May of 2007, and his charges include disruption of classes, assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, injury to a child/elderly/disabled, delivery of cocaine in a drug-free zone, theft, credit or debit card abuse, theft of service, consume alcohol on-premises, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.