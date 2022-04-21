Jacksonville City Council approves strategy map to strengthen operations, develop new initiatives

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville City Council recently adopted a strategy map that visually shows the public what city leaders are mindful of when making choices that impact them. City leaders said a big focus is on people being the priority.

“I think people have always been at the top. But I think it’s important to know that and to state that regularly, and to have that mindset that every decision we make is an opportunity to build trust and to support the people of Jacksonville,” said Jacksonville City Manager James Hubbard.

The strategy map is a summary of what city council and city directors came up with during a visioning session in February.

“It’s pretty generic right now, it’s something that we’re looking to hone and develop future efforts around. Obviously we’re already in the development of our next fiscal year budget,” he said. “So a lot of budget decisions and allocation of funds and resources and time will be driven by our beliefs that’re now listed on this strategy map.”

The city’s beliefs include, “People are the Priority, Trust is Earned, Collaboration Leads to Progress, Continuous Incremental Improvement, and Accessible and Transparent Governance.”

Areas of commitment for the city include citizens first, strengthening neighborhoods, managing the “business,” focus on infrastructure, and planning and preparedness.

“Under each of those commitments there are kind of broader objectives,” Hubbard said. “Now it’s time for staff to develop the initiatives and the measurable deliverables behind each of those objectives.”

Hubbard said it’s a living document and something they are open to amending.

“It definitely contains long-term and short-term goals. So hopefully every couple of years it is something that we would amend, maybe the overall strategy map, but of course the objectives and the initiatives behind it, and really bringing it into fruition. Those are constantly being changed and evolving,” he said.

Hubbard said the visioning session resulted in about a six to eight page report that they’ve boiled it down to this one page document.

