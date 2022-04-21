Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grayson Rodriguez continues to shine at Triple-A Norfolk

Raw Interview - Grayson Rodriguez on MLB development
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NORFOLK, Virginia (KTRE) - Wednesday night was just another night on the mound for Nacogdoches native Grayson Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, the top pitching prospect in all of baseball, struck out eight batters in 5 1/3 innings of work for the Norfolk Tides. The Tides went on to a 3-0 win over the Durham Bulls.

The Bulls could not find any momentum, just getting one hit off of Rodriguez’s 75 pitches. On the year Rodrigues in 2-0, pitching in three games. He has recorded 23 strikeouts and two walks. His strikeout rate is 46.9% and he has a 1.26 ERA. Hitters against the 22 year old only have a .109 batting average.

Earlier in April Rodriguez talked to KTRE about his progression and inevitable call up by the Baltimore Orioles.

Grayson Rodriguez discusses Triple A debut

