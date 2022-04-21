Grayson Rodriguez continues to shine at Triple-A Norfolk

NORFOLK, Virginia (KTRE) - Wednesday night was just another night on the mound for Nacogdoches native Grayson Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, the top pitching prospect in all of baseball, struck out eight batters in 5 1/3 innings of work for the Norfolk Tides. The Tides went on to a 3-0 win over the Durham Bulls.

Grayson Rodriguez reminding us why he's MLB's top pitching prospect with this 💎 for the @NorfolkTides:



5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K pic.twitter.com/b9lxcBXX3B — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 21, 2022

The Bulls could not find any momentum, just getting one hit off of Rodriguez’s 75 pitches. On the year Rodrigues in 2-0, pitching in three games. He has recorded 23 strikeouts and two walks. His strikeout rate is 46.9% and he has a 1.26 ERA. Hitters against the 22 year old only have a .109 batting average.

Earlier in April Rodriguez talked to KTRE about his progression and inevitable call up by the Baltimore Orioles.

Grayson Rodriguez discusses Triple A debut

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.