Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Warm & Humid through the weekend. M/Cldy AMs expected. More sunshine PM Hours. Increasing chances for showers/t'storms late Sun/Mon AM.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies are expected to become partly cloudy later today and continue through most of the night. Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies are expected during the morning hours on Friday/Saturday with more sunshine during the afternoon hours. On Sunday, Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected with increasing chances for showers and a few isolated thundershowers/storms late in the day. Monday morning, a cold front is expected to pass through East Texas keeping the chances for showers/thunderstorms in the forecast through at least the morning hours with scattered showers during the day. At this point, we are not anticipating any severe weather late Sunday/early Monday, however, isolated thunderstorms are certainly possible. Rainfall totals are expected to vary quite a bit from north to south with lowest amounts over Deep East Texas and higher amounts over northern areas. .25″ possible Southern areas, near, to over an inch, possible over northern areas. Looks like most of the strongest storms will be to our north as this front moves through. Tuesday through Thursday of next week appear to be rather nice with much more sunshine, cooler mornings and mild afternoons. Fingers crossed that the severe storms stay away from our area Sunday night/Monday morning. Have a great day.

