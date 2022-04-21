DPS troopers arrest 3rd suspect in catalytic converter thefts

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A third suspect in a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred on Jan. 28 has been arrested, according to the Tyler Police Department.

A press release stated that Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Darius Reggie on a Tyler PD warrant in Harris County. He has been booked into the Harris County Jail, and he will be transported back to Smith County to face the charges.

Reggie is from the Houston area. He is facing charges of aggravated assault of a public servant with a $250,000 bond, engaging in organized criminal activity with a $250,000 bond, Evading arrest/detention with a $250,000 bond, and four counts of theft of material each with a $100,000 bond.

“There are no further suspects wanted in this case,” the press release stated.

Two other suspects in the case were arrested earlier this year.

Andre Tyrell Pete, 25, of Houston, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest with a vehicle, and four counts of theft of material – aluminum, bronze, copper, or brass less than $20K. Pete’s total bond amount has been set at $1.15 million.

Andre Pete (Source: Tyler Police Department) (Tyler Police Department)

DeAnthony Brown, who was already in jail, had an engaging in organized criminal activity charge added to his charges. His other charges include evading arrest with a vehicle, aggravated assault against a public servant, and four counts of theft of material – aluminum, bronze, copper, or brass. Brown’s collective bond amount has also been set at $1.15 million.

DeAnthony Brown (Source: Tyler Police Department) (Tyler Police Department)

According to a press release, Tyler police officers responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Chimney Rock at about 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 28 to check out a report of a suspicious vehicle. A silver sedan was reportedly driving through the complex, and every time it stopped, a person got out and went between parked vehicles.

The TPD officers that responded to the scene spotted a silver Lexus leaving the area, the press release stated. When an officer tried to stop the car for a traffic violation, the driver of the vehicle fled.

The Lexus turned onto Old Grande Blvd. toward South Broadway on the wrong side of the road. At the same time, other TPD officers were responding to assist, and the Lexus headed toward a Tyler PD patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed, and collided with it, the press release stated.

According to the press release, the officer in the TPD patrol unit suffered minor injuries in the crash, and the suspect vehicle was disabled. Three suspects allegedly bailed out of the Lexus and ran away on foot.

Tyler PD officers caught one of the suspects, who was later identified as Brown, the press release stated. Police obtained arrest warrants for Brown for evading arrest/detention in a vehicle and aggravated assault of a public servant.

Police also got a warrant to search the silver Lexus, the press release stated. They found multiple catalytic converters and other evidence such as saws in the vehicle. The press release said the case is still under investigation.

Previous stories: 2nd suspect in Tyler catalytic converter thefts transferred to Smith County

2nd suspect in Tyler catalytic converter thefts arrested in Houston area

Man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Tyler charged with 3 counts of theft

Tyler police arrest suspect in catalytic converter thefts

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.