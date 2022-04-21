Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chandler man gets prison sentence for kidnapping woman

Demetrius Kavonte Moore (Source: Henderson County Judicial Records)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Chandler man accused of aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault has been sentenced to prison.

Demetrius Kavonte Moore was arrested in 2017 on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault. However, as part of a deal, the sexual assault charges against Moore have been dropped in exchange for a guilty plea to the charge of aggravated kidnapping. As a result, Moore was given a 10-0year prison sentence, a requirement to register as a sex offender for life, and his victim has a lifetime protective order.

According to an arrest affidavit, his victim said she was riding in a vehicle with Moore but he refused to take her home and avoided red lights so she could not get out of the vehicle. She said she repeatedly asked to be taken home but Moore drove her to an area on FM 317 in Chandler and into the woods. She said he then sexually assaulted her and then said he would take her home, according to the affidavit.

Previous reporting:

Chandler man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

