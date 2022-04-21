Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Center police looking for man last seen on April 3

Marcus Roberts (Source: Center Police Department)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Center Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 51-year-old man who has been missing since April 3.

According to a press release, Marcus Dewayne Roberts was last seen by his mother at her home at 602 Martin Luther King Drive. On that day, he was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes, and he was carrying a fishing pole.

Richards is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

“Mr. Roberts may have been a passenger in a black in color Ford F-150, accompanied by a white male and a white female, direction of travel unknown,” the press release stated. “The family of Mr. Roberts, along with the Center Police Department, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Roberts and or any information leading to his whereabouts.”

Anyone with any information about Roberts’ whereabouts is urged to call the Center Police Department at (936) 598-2788.

