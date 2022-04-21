Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Boil water notice issued for City of Gladewater

A boil water notice has been issued for Gladewater due to low water pressure at the treatment...
A boil water notice has been issued for Gladewater due to low water pressure at the treatment plant.(WCJB FILE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (Press Release) A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Gladewater due to a water low pressure issue at the water treatment plant.

More information will follow with an update as soon as city officials have more details.

The official notice will be posted soon at cityofgladewater.com. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact: John Choice, Lead Foreman, at (903) 845-3715 or Durren Anderson, Plant Operator, at (903) 845-3715.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eduardo Avelar
Tyler man accused of sex with girl under 14
Thirty-one-year-old Jeffery Joe Hampton and Carlos Hernandez
Boating death sentencing trial day 4: Jury gives Hampton life sentence
Freddie Head (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Smith County man located safe in San Antonio
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Police release name of man found dead in Cedar Creek Lake
Source: KLTV Staff
All lanes of US 69 in Tyler now open again after 3-vehicle wreck

Latest News

Thirty-one-year-old Jeffery Joe Hampton and Carlos Hernandez
Boating death sentencing trial day 4: Jury gives Hampton life sentence
Officer ubo with his handler, Officer Lisa Getty
Chapel Hill ISD schools now have K-9 officer patrolling halls
Downtown Tyler
City of Tyler asks community what they want to see downtown in special survey
‘Caddo Mounds’ and ‘Friends of Caddo Mounds’ held a group meeting to discuss the current...
Caddo Mounds Historic State Site continues rebuild process, Caddo Mounds Grass House
After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, the Pineywoods showdown was back for 2022.
Nacogdoches girls, Angelina boys win in KTRE Pineywoods Showdown