Boil water notice issued for City of Gladewater

TYLER, Texas (Press Release) A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Gladewater due to a water low pressure issue at the water treatment plant.

More information will follow with an update as soon as city officials have more details.

The official notice will be posted soon at cityofgladewater.com. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact: John Choice, Lead Foreman, at (903) 845-3715 or Durren Anderson, Plant Operator, at (903) 845-3715.

