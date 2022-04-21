Boating death sentencing trial day 3: Prosecution claims Hampton used boat as deadly weapon as closing arguments begin

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 9:50 a.m. update - The defense continues its argument for a “just sentence” and calls life in prison a “savage sentence.” They emphasize that giving a sentence in this case will “close the book” on it but it is uncertain if Roberto’s family will be able to achieve closure through it. They ask if a life sentence would help Hampton’s two children. The defense closes its argument by stating that when they first visited Hampton in jail, they saw a man who was “extremely remorseful.”

Prosecutor Noah Coltman gets up to deliver the state’s final closing argument. Coltman states that if the jury gives Hampton life in prison, it would be with the possibility of parole.

“He has an opportunity. That is more than he gave Carlos,” Coltman said. “Despite all the prison sentences that he’s had, he still got out to have an opportunity to rehabilitate himself. He had every opportunity at rehabilitation. He didn’t want it.”

Coltman closes by saying Hampton stole “a son, a brother, that’s what he stole.”

After Coltman closes, the jury is sent off for deliberation.

Closing arguments began Wednesday morning in the sentencing trial of a Tyler man who plead guilty in the 2019 boating-related death of a 14-year-old boy on Lake Palestine.

Jeffery Joe Hampton plead guilty to a charge of manslaughter in connection with a June 2, 2019 incident when Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez died after being struck by Hampton’s boat while playing with friends and family in the water at Lakeway Harbor. Hampton was accused of fleeing the scene after crashing through a dock and pier where Hernandez was playing.

In their initial closing argument, the prosecution stated they wished the jury could have known Roberto through his life and not his death. They began to highlight the charge itself and explained the specifics of how parole would or would not work based on whether the jury found that Hampton used his boat as a deadly weapon. They talked about the reckless manner in which Hampton used his boat and the effect the boat’s propeller had on Roberto. The prosecution believes a life sentence is the appropriate punishment and asked the jury to deliver that.

“It’s a crime, not an accident, using a deadly weapon to kill somebody,” the prosecution said. They continued, emphasizing that Hampton plead guilty and himself stated he was reckless. The prosecution said that despite Hampton’s insistence that the boat wasn’t a deadly weapon because he didn’t intend to kill, the state law still says it is a crime.

As the defense then began its closing argument, they began talking about Hampton’s decision to waive his Fifth Amendment rights and testified to the jury. They emphasized that people who know Hampton testified that he’s not an aggressive person and was attempting to get his life back together before this incident happened. They agreed that Hampton was an inexperienced boater and behaved recklessly.

The defense urged the jury to “seek justice, not revenge.”

