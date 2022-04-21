4 masked teens charged with weapon violations in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police arrests over the weekend resulted in 4 masked individuals being charged weapons violations.

It was early Sunday morning that a Longview officer was responding to a call in the 700 block of Ethel street in south Longview, when he spotted something out of place. The officer observed a vehicle with several occupants wearing dark-colored masks covering their faces. The officer noticed the subjects duck down as if they were trying to hide from the officer. Due to this suspicious activity, the officer approached the vehicle and discovered four individuals with masks and several firearms inside the vehicle, with two of the firearms reported as stolen.

The following subjects were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail: Devontay Lamar Black, 18 years old of Kilgore, Texas charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Patrick O’Keith Jackson, 18 years old of Marshall, Texas charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Markell Cantrell Rudd, 17 years old of Marshall, Texas charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Theft of Property $100 to $700, and Tr’Kelvin J. Wheeler, 17 years old of Marshall, Texas charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Theft of Property $100 to $700, and Fail to Identify/Giving False Information to a Peace Officer.

Longview officer Brandon Thornton explains the timeliness of the officers actions.

