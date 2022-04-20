Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman found unresponsive in vehicle outside Lufkin store

An investigation is underway.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police Department says a death investigation is underway after a woman was found unresponsive in her vehicle.

Police PIO Jessica Pebsworth said that Tuesday night at 7:29 officers responded to the Family Dollar on Frank Ave. There was a report that a woman was unresponsive in her vehicle outside the store.

Police determined that the woman was deceased. Foul play is not suspected based on preliminary findings, they say. An autopsy has been ordered.

The incident remains under investigation.

