Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather: Breezy and warm today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms north of I-20 this morning.  This will most likely be our best chance for rain today with only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.  Expect mostly cloudy skies and warm, breezy conditions.  Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s and south winds will gust up to 20 and 25 mph.  Tomorrow starts out cloudy with a slight chance for a sprinkle, but becomes partly cloudy by afternoon.  Expect temperatures in the mid 80s with breezy conditions through the end of the week.  The weekend looks warm and breezy with a chance for rain late Sunday that will increase Sunday night into Monday morning with the next cold front.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This video still shows a puff of dirt apparently from a bullet.
Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after pursuit, firing at Smith County deputy
Source: KLTV Staff
Bullard police identify woman killed in April 9 wreck near Brook Hill School
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County
Crash at 64 and Eisenhower
1 in custody, 1 fled on foot at end of Smith County chase
Melton Medina-Tuirubiates, 49
Manhunt underway in Hopkins County for inmate who walked away from work detail

Latest News

Students and community members watched dancers performing at TJC's 30th annual International...
Tyler Junior College celebrates 30th annual International and Passport Day
Teachers and students sent the robotics competitors off with a Lufkin ISD round up and send...
Lufkin High School Robotics team heads to world competition in Houston
The City of Tyler is delaying inspections for work that would normally require an electrical...
City of Tyler makes decision to help get storm electrical damage fixed faster
Jordan Nash, a 7th grade student at Foster Middle School in Longview, was seated next to U.S....
U.S. Sen. Cornyn hears from East Texas leaders, Longview middle school student during broadband roundtable