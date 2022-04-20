Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today will be a bit on the breezy, cloudy, and muggy side as cloud cover will be quite stubborn throughout much of the afternoon. By the late afternoon/early evening hours we might see some breaks to enjoy an hour or two of sunshine before the sun goes down for the day. Temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s for most of East Texas as spotty showers will do their best to form. Any rainfall that does develop will be brief, so enjoy whatever drops you can get today! Similar conditions will be present for Thursday’s forecast, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, spotty showers possible, and temperatures trending just a bit warmer with most topping off in the lower to middle 80s. Nothing but sunshine and breezy southerly winds for Friday and Saturday, then better rain chances return to East Texas late Sunday into early Monday as our next cold front swings through. Afternoon highs will drop from the middle 80s on Sunday into the lower 70s on Monday, and we just may get a break from the breezy winds for a day or two as we move into the middle of next week.

