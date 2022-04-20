Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: New Longview law enforcement building has room for future growth

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The state-of-the-art law enforcement facility in Longview is on schedule to be completed by the end of the year.

The current home for the Longview Police Department was built In 1977, at that time the department had 82 employees. Some new additions were made through the years but the current facility is inadequate for the now over 230 employees.

Currently, the Longview Police Department’s CID, (Crime Investigation Division), is housed in rented office space.

Over time, storage and closet space at the old building was converted into offices.

City Public Information Officer, Richard Yeakley, talks about how the new building will incorporate room for future growth.

