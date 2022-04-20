Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Veteran officer accused of dealing crack cocaine, police department says

By Ken Daley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A veteran New Orleans police officer was arrested Wednesday on allegations of dealing crack cocaine, the New Orleans Police Department said.

Reginald Koeller III was booked on narcotics and weapons charges, WVUE reports. The NOPD said Koeller, 38, is a patrol officer assigned to the NOPD’s Fourth District.

Koeller is an 18-year veteran of the force and has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of “an ongoing federal investigation,” according to the NOPD.

Koeller was arrested after FBI agents and officers from the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau executed a search warrant.

Records showed he was booked on a charge of illegally carrying a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance, an offense punishable by 5-10 years in state prison upon conviction.

The police officer was also booked on possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Prosecutors said in court Wednesday that the federal agents and detectives seized 32.1 grams of crack cocaine. Under Louisiana law, the distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine can be punishable upon conviction by a prison term of 1-20 years.

Federal penalties can vary if the narcotics and weapons case winds up being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In his first appearance Wednesday in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court, Koeller’s bond was set at $7,500 for each count, for a total of $15,000.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This video still shows a puff of dirt apparently from a bullet.
Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after pursuit, firing at Smith County deputy
Source: KLTV Staff
Bullard police identify woman killed in April 9 wreck near Brook Hill School
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County
Crash at 64 and Eisenhower
1 in custody, 1 fled on foot at end of Smith County chase
A rendering of the bar area for a proposed neighborhood pub in Longview.
Longview zoning board approves permit for neighborhood pub with soccer field

Latest News

Gilmer Park
City of Gilmer gets $150K grant to upgrade Abney Park
Hampton Sentencing Day 2
Boating death sentencing trial day 2: Hampton, mom and ex-wife take stand
Hwy 64 Chase
Hwy 64 Chase Follow Up
Guggenheim Fellow
Photographer, Tyler Junior College alumnus named 2022 Guggenheim Fellow
A bill in Tennessee passed the Senate that would require DUI drivers to pay child support if a...
Bill requiring convicted drunken drivers to pay child support if parent dies passes Senate