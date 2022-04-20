Uprooted trees destroy fence at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Clean up continues across East Texas as uprooted trees are still being removed, including at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Rose Hill cemetery has uprooted trees that destroyed the fencing along Troup highway and is on the city’s clean up list.

The city received 300 reports of uprooted trees that were down after the storm and are making rounds to make sure to give all areas attention.

The street department removed the trees that were blocking the intersection of South Donnybrook Avenue and Troup Highway.

Tree fell through fence (Sariah Bonds)

“Sadly a lot of the trees that fell down fell over the fence on the Old Troup Highway and Donnybrook side of the cemetery so the fence saw a quite a bit of damage it’s still down and were hoping that we can fix it within the next couple of weeks but it should not impede anyone from coming to the cemetery so the cemetery is still open to the public,” said Public Information Officer, Adriana Rodriguez.

The city expects the trees to be removed within 2 weeks and still have yet to figure out when the fence will be repaired.

