Tyler police searching for woman last seen on Martin Lane

Carey Pennington (Source: Tyler Police Department)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 57-year-old woman who has been missing since early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, Carey Pennington has been missing from an address on Martin Lane since 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Pennington is believed to be on foot, and she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts, and red, white, and blue canvas shoes. She is 5-feet-7-inches tall and 168 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She has her dog, a white dachshund, with her.

“If you know her whereabouts or see her, please contact Detective Lopez at (903) 531-1098 or Tyler PD Dispatch at (903) 531-1000,” the press release stated.

