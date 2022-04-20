Tyler man charged in Smith County pursuit that ended with crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of leading Smith County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase that caused a crash Tuesday has been charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone.

Jose Angel Pinal, 23, of Tyler, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction charge, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana in a drug-free one. He also had a warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle from the Tyler Police Department.

Pinal’s bond amount for the evading arrest warrant from Tyler PD was set at $10,000. No bond amounts have been set for his other charges yet.

According to a press release, an SCSO deputy made a traffic stop on a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria on Bellwood Lake Road near State Highway 31 West at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday. When the deputy went to speak with the driver, he caught the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The press release stated a short time later, the driver, who was later identified as Pinal, sped away, heading north on Bellwood Lake Road. After crossing SH 31 onto Eisenhower Drive, he allegedly continued north toward state Highway 64. Pinal then ran a stop sign on Eisenhower at SH Highway 64 West, causing a crash involving two separate vehicles.

Pinal and a female passenger allegedly fled on foot. An SCSO deputy chased him down on foot and tried to take him into custody, the press release stated. After a struggle, the deputy managed to put handcuffs on Pinal.

No one was injured in the crash, which was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The female passenger is described as Hispanic or mixed race. When she fled from law enforcement, she was wearing a pink halter top and shorts.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.