Tyler Junior College celebrates 30th annual International and Passport Day

Students and community members watched dancers performing at TJC's 30th annual International...
Students and community members watched dancers performing at TJC's 30th annual International and Passport Day.(KLTV)
By Christian Terry and Erin Wides
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:44 AM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students, faculty and staff at Tyler Junior College got to celebrate nations from across the world today during their 30th annual International and Passport Day at the college. Guests got to experience different cultures of the world through music, dance, art, food, and clothing. One alumni of the university came back to perform with her sister.

“We love just what this celebrates and what it brings to Tyler and it’s important for us to participate because the small amount we have to offer we think is an important contribution,” said alumna Victoria Dickson.

More than thirty different countries were represented at the event.

“I didn’t realize that we had that much representation here at TJC. You know there’s a couple of countries that I didn’t even know existed so it was very, I don’t want to say overwhelming but it was very exciting,” said Jesse Holguin, a Freshman at TJC.

The U.S. Post Office was also present to help visitors apply for or renew their U.S. passports.

