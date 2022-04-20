Tyler easing inspection, permit requirements for repairs related to April 12 storm

From the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The City of Tyler Development Services is easing electrical inspection requirements for residents and contractors who need power restored to their properties following the aftermath of the severe weather on April 12. Residents and contractors will have until April 26 to take advantage of this service.

Typically, contractors are required to have a permit prior to doing any residential electrical work. The City’s electrical inspector inspects the work after it is done and prior to Oncor restoring the power to the residence.

To reduce the amount of time it would typically take to restore power, electrical contractors can do the work and call Oncor to restore the power when the work is completed. Electrical contractors will need to obtain a service repair permit from the City when the work is complete. The City’s electrical inspector will follow up with a virtual or on-site inspection of the completed work. The department highly recommends residents hire licensed, insured, and bonded contractors to do any electrical work on their homes.

“This only applies to damages caused by the storm on April 12,” said Chief Building Official David Gibson. “Our number one priority is getting power back on. Building Services is doing whatever we can for homeowners with electrical damage. Allowing a licensed contractor to do the work and have Oncor restore the power will reduce the time residents are without power.”

The department also relaxed requirements for residents who need to repair structural damages related to the April 12 storm. Residents or contractors are still required to get the proper permits. The office will need to see the scope of work for the project, not detailed building plans. The repaired work will need to meet the minimum code standards specified in the 2015 International residential code adopted by the City. An inspection is still required.

For additional information, you can e-mail our Permit Center or contact the Permit Center at (903) 531-1151.

