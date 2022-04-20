Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tuesday diamond action: Central Heights baseball pulls even with Diboll; Diboll softball finishes district with perfect record

Diboll softball
Diboll softball(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The No. 13 Central Heights Blue Devils kept their hopes alive of another district title by beating #6 Diboll, 1-0.

The two teams are now both 7-1 in district action with just two games left in their season.

On the softball diamond, Diboll picked up a 10-0 win to finish district play with an unblemished record. It is only the second time in 26 seasons that coach Hayland Hardy has coached a team to a perfect district record. Senior Kayla Palomino threw a no hitter with 13 strikeouts. She passed a milestone and now sits at 857 career strikeouts.

Huntington and Central both picked up big wins on Tuesday and now the teams are tied for second behind Diboll with no games left. The two will work out details for a seeding game.

Lufkin softball used a 12-run first inning to beat Tyler 17-1. Nacogdoches beat Jacksonville 11-5. The two teams will meet up to play for second place on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Nacogdoches.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This video still shows a puff of dirt apparently from a bullet.
Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after pursuit, firing at Smith County deputy
Morris County shooting
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County
A late night pursuit ends in a wreck that shuts down a major Tyler highway.
Late night pursuit ends in crash, shuts down Tyler highway
Shooting investigation
Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event

Latest News

Angelina Showdown Practice
Angelina County All-Stars looking to snap 3-game skid in KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
KTRE sports Director Caleb Beames spoke to Quick and Junior Bralyn Holman in this WebXtra.
Pack starts spring ball after frustrating 2021 season
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
Griner’s ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates
East Texas charities showcased in 2022 KTRE Pineywoods Showdown