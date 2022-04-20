Texas Mutual presents $100K grant to Kilgore College’s Risk Management Institute

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Mutual has presented a $100,000 grant to Kilgore College’s Risk Management Institute.

This is the 15th consecutive year Texas Mutual has donated the grant to Kilgore College and to this date, $1.5 million has been donated by Texas Mutual to the college.

Kilgore College’s Risk Management Institute provides workplace safety courses for community employers, workers and the general public.

“As the state’s leading provider of workers compensation coverage, we want to ensure that tomorrow’s workforce is trained to do their jobs safely and effectively to minimize risk of injury,” said Jeremy Hansen, Manager of Regional Safety Services at Texas Mutual.

Kilgore College is one of 11 schools across the state that receive this grant.

Dwayne Shaw, Dean of Public Services and Industrial Technologies, said that this grant will allow the college to continue providing invaluable training that will help local businesses make sure their employees know how to do their jobs safely.

“This is a great opportunity what we’ve had, this partnership with Texas Mutual has allowed us to be able to use these funds to have customized training for any of the industries in our local area to be able to provide free training at no cost to these businesses, some of the small businesses in our area don’t have a budget for training and whenever it comes to safety Texas Mutual and Kilgore College and the Risk Management Institute, we want to make sure that anyone that wants or needs that training has the opportunity to do it,” Shaw said.

Shaw described some of the training students receive.

“A lot of the training is our safety, our basic safety training through OSHA, the OSHA 10 and OSHA 30 certifications which are nationally recognized safety training at an industry level, our general industry and construction training. We also do some transportation training for federal motor carrier, regulations, hazwoper training for hazardous materials, and again we are starting to launch into some different areas again like substance abuse awareness for employers as well as how to deal with conflict, bullying, things of that nature within a business,” Shaw said.

