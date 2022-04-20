Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Suspect in wax museum shooting thought gun was a prop

Keal Brown and several others went into the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday,...
Keal Brown and several others went into the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday, investigators said. While inside, several members of the group were frightened by a performer in the haunted house.(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By Amanda Alvarado and WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - The suspect arrested in connection to a shooting at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is set to make his first court appearance.

Investigators said that Keal Brown and several others went into the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday. While inside, several members of the group were frightened by a performer in the haunted house, WMBF reported.

One person in the group fell to the ground, and during the scramble, a gun slid back and hit Brown in the foot, according to police.

Brown told investigators he believed the gun was a prop and part of the experience, so he picked it up and fired twice, hitting the performer once in the shoulder.

One of his children informed Brown that it was a real gun, but Brown still allowed the teen to take possession of the gun and leave, a detective said.

Brown was taken into custody on Monday in Charleston, South Carolina. He was brought back to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

The investigation into the shooting included statements from the victim, witnesses and Brown. They also reviewed video surveillance of the incident.

He has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the shooting, but additional charges are likely.

At his bond hearing Wednesday, a judge set Brown’s bond to $25,000 and reminded the courtroom that he could only set the bond based on the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge. Brown was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. If Brown violates the order, then the bond will be revoked.

The victim spoke at Brown’s bond hearing telling the courtroom that he has had trouble sleeping and does not know when he will be able to return to work. He asked that Brown’s charges be reconsidered because he claims that Brown looked at him when firing the gun.

Authorities are still working to determine who the gun belonged to and where it came from.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

